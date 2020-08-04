    Advertisement

    Hackett Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MIAMI (AP) _ The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

    The consulting company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.6 million.

    Hackett Group shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.65, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

