Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.11

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Hackett Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCKT) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.11 per share on 8th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hackett Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Hackett Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Hackett Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Hackett Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Hackett Group has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Hackett Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Hackett Group's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hackett Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

