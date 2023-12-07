Hackney shooting: Victim named locally as Lianne Gordon

A woman who was shot dead in east London on Tuesday evening has been named as Lianne Gordon.

She was killed in Lower Clapton, Hackney, where a man, 20, and a 16-year-old boy also sustained gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old's neighbours have described her as "very community-spirited" and "loved by the community".

The police believe the victims of the shooting were known to each other but were not related.

Her family have paid tribute, saying: "Lianne had a heart of gold, we her family are going to miss her immensely."

Det Ch Supt James Conway told a press conference that the man and teenager were not in a life-threatening condition following the attack, which happened on Vine Close at about 18:30 GMT.

He said detectives were keeping an open mind but they were "considering the possibility that this is gang linked".

"We are also aware of a recent incident in which police were again called to shots being fired in Vine Close on the evening of Saturday 2 December," he added.

No victim or suspect was traced, Det Ch Supt Conway said, but officers did find shell casings.

He said detectives were investigating any possible links between the two incidents.

BBC News reporter Frankie McCamley, on the scene

It's very quiet here on Rendlesham Road, which joins on to Vine Close. The only sound in this densely populated residential area is the distant laughter of children playing in a nearby school.

A large section of the road has been cordoned off with police tape. Each person who leaves the cordoned-off area has to check in with police, giving their name and phone number. Very few people want to talk to the media, with some clearly still in shock.

A white forensics tent stands outside the property where it's understood the shooting took place.

A woman came to leave flowers and a card that read: "Such a beautiful soul, gone too soon."

Too upset to take part in an interview, she told me she knew the woman who had been killed - "everyone knew her", she said, adding: "She was loved by the community."

A resident of Vine Close, who did not want to be named, said she heard Ms Gordon's daughter screaming after the shooting.

Another neighbour, Shohid Uddin, described Ms Gordon as "very nice and chatty" and said she would "talk to everybody".

Flowers have been placed close to the police cordon

If you passed by her house, "through the window she would wave and smile", he said.

"I never saw her upset, she's always smiling - even from far away she's always smiling and waves her hand. I am feeling very sorry for the children and the family."

Caroline Woodley, the recently elected mayor of Hackney, described the shooting as an "absolutely heart-breaking incident".

She said Hackney Council was working with police to support the family and outreach workers would be made available in the area.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott said: "This is clearly a terrible incident. My heart goes out to the victim and relatives.

"As the full detail cannot be known just yet, it is important that any witnesses come forward and help the police in their inquiries."

