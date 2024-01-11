Hacks to prevent a pipe burst before temperatures get this cold

Officials are warning homeowners of the possibility of pipe-freezing weather, which could have financial and messy complications if no prevention measures are taken.

Temperatures that can be cold enough to freeze pipes can occur year-round as outdoor values often dip below freezing. A reading of -10°C is cause for concern, but there are some tips you can follow to stay one step ahead of the weather.

EXPLAINER: Cold weather frozen pipe protection tips

Pipes along exterior walls, basements, garages and in crawl spaces are the most at risk. You can add covers to them to provide additional insulation, potentially saving you a great deal on money (and stress) down the road.

Watch the video above to learn more about avoiding the perils of frozen pipes in your home.