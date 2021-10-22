He had America’s No. 1 country hit in ’06, ’07. Now he’s playing at an Emmett, Idaho bar

If Boise country concerts aren’t cutting it for you, point your pickup toward Emmett.

Rodney Atkins is on the way.

The ball-cap-wearing singer will return to the Treasure Valley for the second time in less than five months — this time in a rowdy, in-your-face atmosphere. He’ll perform Friday, Nov. 12, at Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, in the redeveloped Boise Cascade Mill complex.

The Stoney’s crew? They’re clearly stoked. “Straight from Nashville, Stoney’s Road House is excited to announce one of country music’s biggest stars,” a press release proclaims.

Tickets are being sold at stoneysroadhouse.com for $27.50 (including service fee) if you’re 21 or older, or $37.50 if you’re 18 or older. (Gotta make up for those drinks you can’t legally purchase, hoss). Want to down an extra whiskey or three, then crash on site? Dry camping spots are available for $12.50. And, let’s face it: This concert could be a party marathon. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Atkins, 52, definitely is a significant act to see in a bar setting. He was a headliner at the Canyon County Fair in Caldwell this summer. He racked up enough success over his career — six No. 1 country songs — to warrant a “Greatest Hits” album in 2015.

Atkins’ radio smashes include “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)” and “Watching You.” Both those singles topped the charts for four weeks. And each wound up as the No. 1 country song of 2006 and 2007, according to Billboard’s Year-End Charts.





Opened in 2020, Stoney’s has steadily increased its impact on the area’s live music scene. It’s a partly enclosed, 25,000-square-foot space with a 1,200-square-foot stage and massive dance floor.

Other performers at Stoney’s this year have included Keith Anderson, Colt Ford and the Marshall Tucker Band.