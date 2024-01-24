Had a bad experience buying weed? How to report a marijuana product to state regulators

In the last ten years, electronic cannabis pens have completely taken the stoner community by storm. The ease of a quick hit has never been as convenient, low-key or efficient. A variety of cartridges can be found in just about any dispensary, with more new strains constantly being released.

However, this surge of vapor products has left some wondering about the safety aspects. How regulated are cannabis cartridges and disposables? How can I be sure I’m smoking safely?

The biggest concern when it comes to product safety, beyond consumption, is pesticides, according to Brian Smith, media director for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Some pesticides can be safely used in cannabis production, but others cannot. The Washington State Department of Agriculture has a list of approved pesticides, and you can sign up for updates.

Because there are so many kinds of pesticides, the WSDA specifies which unapproved pesticides are more likely to be used in cannabis production. Products are tested for these pesticides.

Market-ready cannabis cartridges

Products have to be tested extensively before they enter the marketplace, but some things can still slip through the cracks. Laboratories where cannabis products are produced must undergo an extensive certification process.

Fields of testing include:

Heavy metal analysis

Microbial analysis

Pesticide analysis

Potency analysis

Residual solvent analysis

Water activity analysis

Products that fail pesticide testing are destroyed.

But what happens if you use a product and still suspect pesticides? Or what if there is another safety issue, like mold? Here’s what you can do.

Reporting unsafe cannabis products

The LCB accepts consumer reports of unsafe products and potential violations, both over the phone and online.

If reporting online, mark the violation type as “other.” You’ll want to look up the grower and processor of the product, to include that information when reporting.

If you make a report over the phone, call the enforcement customer service line at 360-664-9878.

Smith says LCB responds to all reports and looks into each claim. It has testing agreements with the WSDA and the Washington State Patrol’s toxicology lab, which are used to follow-up on the majority of claims.