If You Have A Gig Work Horror Story To Share, I Want To Hear It

While the job market seems to be soaring right now, plenty of people are still relying on gig work for various reasons.

If you're unfamiliar with the term: Gig work is when people work as independent contractors or freelancers and get paid on a per-gig basis.

Some examples are driving for Uber or Lyft, DoorDash, freelance or contract work, being a home improvement contractor, and more. Antonio_diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

While gig work gives people flexibility in their schedules, it doesn't provide much stability. And as a result, some people might have not-so-great experiences doing it.

I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: What are some of the worst parts of being a gig worker?

Basically, if you have any gig worker horror stories, share them with me.

Maybe you have a food delivery job, but sometimes — depending on the number of tips you made during a shift and how much it costs to fill up your gas tank — you only break even and don't go home with much money.

Perhaps you do freelance work, but the company you've been doing work for has been late on your net 30-day payment twice, and you've been chasing them for your paycheck for weeks.

Or, maybe you're working several gig jobs, and filing taxes is a nightmare, and you have a story to share about what happened to you while doing so.

I'd love to hear more about your experience with gig work, so feel free to share your story in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.