‘He had a beautiful soul’: Tyre Nichols’s parents reflect on the son who was taken from them

Tyre Nichols, the latest in a long line of young American Black men whose death is tied to the police, was a “beautiful soul” and home-loving son with his mother’s name tattooed on his arm, his family and friends have said.

Described as “a momma’s boy” by his mother, RowVaughn Wells, the 29-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, resident, the youngest of four children, was also a father himself. He leaves a four-year-old boy whom he loved to teach skateboarding.

“You’ve got to put that skateboard down. You’ve got a full-time job now,” Nichols’s stepfather Rodney Wells recalled telling Nichols during a press conference this week.

“He looked at me like, ‘Yeah, right,’ because that was his passion.”

Friends at the Tobey skate park in Memphis held a candlelit vigil for Nichols on Thursday evening.

The job, Wells said, was as a shift employee at FedEx for the last nine months, but home was never far from his mind even as he was working. He would come home every evening, mid-shift, for his meal break, RowVaughn Wells said.

She believes that’s what he was doing on the night he was stopped and killed by five Memphis police officers. “He was trying to get home to safety,” she told CNN on Friday.

Another of Nichols’s passions was photography, which he had enjoyed from a young age. His mother said he wanted to go to the park “almost every night” to take pictures of the sunset. Nichols called himself an “aspiring photographer” with a particular fondness for landscapes, and posted many of his images to his website.

Nichols had a close circle of friends in Memphis, with whom he would meet most days at Starbucks. Politics was not up for discussion, his family said, but sport, and his beloved San Francisco 49ers, often was.

“Does that sound like somebody that the police said did all these bad things?” Wells said at the press conference. “Nobody’s perfect OK, but he was damn near.”

In the CNN interview on Friday, Wells said she would miss her son terribly.

“He just had a beautiful soul and he touched a lot of people,” she said.

“I always joked because he came in the house, he’ll come in and say, ‘Hello parents.’ I’ll never hear that again, I’ll never cook for my son again, I’ll never get a hug from my son again, I won’t get anything from my son again just because some officers decided they wanted to do harm to my son.

“No mother should have to go through this.”