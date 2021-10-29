‘I had a big gasp’: George Floyd jurors speak on the trial, the video and the verdict

Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Jurors in the landmark George Floyd murder trial spoke about the life-altering case and how the experience still affects them, in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Seven jury members, out of a total 12, sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon for their first and only interview since the trial, where Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021.

“It is definitely in my spirit and it will always be there,” Sherri Belton Hardeman said of the video depicting George Floyd’s death.

Another juror, Nicole Deters, added: “We got here because of systemic racism within the system, right, because of what’s been going on. That’s how we got to a courtroom in the first place. But when it came down to all three verdicts, it was based on the evidence and the facts 100%.”

International protests against racial injustice and police brutality erupted after the murder of Floyd, a Black man, by Chauvin, a white police officer, was recorded on a cellphone camera and shared widely. Chauvin had pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store after police responded to a claim that Floyd had tried to spend a fake $20 bill.

Many of the jurors recounted their experience watching the video in court, the first time some of them has seen the footage.

“It bothered me so much,” said Jodi Doud who became withdrawn from family and friends while she served as a juror on the Chauvin trial. “How could somebody do that to someone else? And it was a slow death. It wasn’t just a gunshot and they’re dead.

“It still, to this day, is having effects on me,” added Doud.

“I had a big gasp,” said Belton Hardeman. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before. I don’t think any of us have. It was very, very traumatic. And it just hurt – just hurt my whole soul, my whole body. And I felt pain for his family.”

In the interview, the jurors revealed more information about their deliberation process, which lasted more than 10 hours over two days, after jurors heard about three weeks of testimony.

Story continues

“The first thing we did was, one, we took off our [face] masks and then we exchanged names,” said Deters.

“Some of us felt a little bit eager because we had been holding all this in for three and a half weeks,” noted Brandon Mitchell.

After casting a first round of what would be many votes, jurors began going through the different arguments on both sides, using a whiteboard to organize their thoughts.

During deliberations, as group members were still debating testimony that they had heard, the group had what they described as a “lightbulb moment”, when Doud asked jurors if the intended act of harm could also be the fact that Chauvin failed to provide life support to Floyd after he became unresponsive.

“This is not what he did but more or less what he didn’t do,” Doud added, referring to Chauvin. “He did not provide life saving measures for George Floyd when he knew that the guy was in pain or needed medical attention.”

Belton Hardeman said she had been affected by the Minneapolis police department’s slogan she heard in court: “In our custody, in our care”.

“George Floyd was in their custody,” she said. “He was never in their care. And that for me … it just hit hard. I don’t feel like they ever cared for him,” she said.