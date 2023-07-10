'He had a big heart': Teen dies in Noblesville shooting. Was shot in the back.

An 18-year-old died after being shot in Noblesville on July 2, police announced Monday.

Christopher Stumpf, 18, was found with a single gunshot wound to his back in the front passenger seat of a car parked at a residential driveway in the 21000 block of Overdorf Road around 1:30 p.m. July 2, according to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was transported to Riverview Health, where he died.

An obituary for the 18-year-old from Cicero said he loved music, hunting, fishing, cooking and attending church. He worked at Cole Bishop Construction Company and planned to attend Purdue University in the fall to study construction management.

He played in the high school band and graduated from Hamilton Heights school district with the class of 2023.

The obituary described him as "an amazing young man" with a strong work ethic and "a big heart."

The sheriff's office said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and all people of interest have been contacted. No arrests were announced by police early Monday, July 10.

