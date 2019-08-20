If You Had Bought 1933 Industries (CNSX:TGIF) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 800%

1933 Industries Inc. (CNSX:TGIF) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 800% in that time. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

Because 1933 Industries is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.





The last twelve months weren't great for 1933 Industries shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 12%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 1.4%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 108% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

