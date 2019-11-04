If You Had Bought 21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 76%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the 21st Century Technology plc (LON:C21) share price is up 76% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 8.8% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 21% in the last year.

Given that 21st Century Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

21st Century Technology actually saw its revenue drop by 0.2% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 21% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that 21st Century Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7.4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

