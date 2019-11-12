If You Had Bought 88 Energy (ASX:88E) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 100%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term 88 Energy Limited (ASX:88E) shareholders have enjoyed a 100% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 18% (not including dividends).

With just AU$1,505,793 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers 88 Energy to have proven its business plan. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that 88 Energy will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as 88 Energy investors might know.

Our data indicates that 88 Energy had AU$22m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So we're surprised to see the stock up 100% per year, over 5 years , but we're happy for holders. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can see in the image below, how 88 Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how 88 Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, 88 Energy shareholders lost 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.