If You Had Bought AAC Technologies Holdings (HKG:2018) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (HKG:2018) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 62% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 28%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 40% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, AAC Technologies Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 18% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 28% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between AAC Technologies Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for AAC Technologies Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 59%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, AAC Technologies Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 26%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AAC Technologies Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with AAC Technologies Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.