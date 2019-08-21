If You Had Bought Able Engineering Holdings (HKG:1627) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 19% Loss, Today

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Able Engineering Holdings Limited (HKG:1627) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 19%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -7.2%. Able Engineering Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 1.0% in the last seven days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Able Engineering Holdings reported an EPS drop of 19% for the last year. Remarkably, he share price decline of 19% per year is particularly close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Able Engineering Holdings the TSR over the last year was -12%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We doubt Able Engineering Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 12% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 7.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 4.4% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). Importantly, we haven't analysed Able Engineering Holdings's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

