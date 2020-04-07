If You Had Bought Acciona (BME:ANA) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today

Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 28% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Acciona managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5.0% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Acciona's TSR for the last 5 years was 48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Acciona returned a loss of 6.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8.2% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Acciona (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

