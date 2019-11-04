If You Had Bought Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 45% Loss, Today

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX:ABC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 45%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 19%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 42% lower than three years ago).

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Adelaide Brighton reported an EPS drop of 58% for the last year. The share price fall of 45% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Adelaide Brighton's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Adelaide Brighton's TSR, which was a 43% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Adelaide Brighton shareholders are down 43% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Adelaide Brighton by clicking this link.

