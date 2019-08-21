If You Had Bought Agfa-Gevaert (EBR:AGFB) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 50% Gain Today

It hasn't been the best quarter for Agfa-Gevaert NV (EBR:AGFB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 50% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Agfa-Gevaert actually saw its EPS drop 28% per year. The impact of extraordinary items on earnings, in the last year, partially explain the diversion. This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue reduction of 3.8% per year is not a positive. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ENXTBR:AGFB Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.8% in the twelve months, Agfa-Gevaert shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8.4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on BE exchanges.

