If You Had Bought Airan (NSE:AIRAN) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 48% Loss, Today

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Airan Limited (NSE:AIRAN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 48%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -13%. Airan may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 46% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Airan share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 23%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Airan's revenue is actually up 33% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Airan shareholders are down 48% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 46% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. If you would like to research Airan in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

