If You Had Bought Allgeier (ETR:AEIN) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 26% Loss, Today

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Allgeier SE (ETR:AEIN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 26%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -4.9%. Allgeier may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 13% in a month.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Allgeier share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Allgeier's revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Allgeier shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 4.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 9.7%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Allgeier scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

