If You Had Bought ARSS Infrastructure Projects (NSE:ARSSINFRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited (NSE:ARSSINFRA) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 70% decline in the share price in that time.

Given that ARSS Infrastructure Projects didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, ARSS Infrastructure Projects's revenue dropped 12% per year. That is not a good result. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 33% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ARSS Infrastructure Projects shareholders gained a total return of 5.0% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 10% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

