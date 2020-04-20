If You Had Bought Balta Group (EBR:BALTA) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 60% Loss, Today

Balta Group NV (EBR:BALTA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 60%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Balta Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Balta Group managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Balta Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Balta Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Balta Group shareholders are down 60% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 27%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 51%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Balta Group (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

