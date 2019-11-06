If You Had Bought Banca Sistema (BIT:BST) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 17% Loss, Today

Banca Sistema S.p.A. (BIT:BST) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 40% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 17% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Banca Sistema actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.9% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's pretty reasonable to suspect the market was previously to bullish on the stock, and has since moderated expectations. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. We like that Banca Sistema has actually grown its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Banca Sistema the TSR over the last 3 years was -6.0%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Banca Sistema shareholders are up 6.2% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 21%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 2.0% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

