If You Had Bought BasicNet (BIT:BAN) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 122%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of BasicNet S.p.A. (BIT:BAN) stock is up an impressive 122% over the last five years. It's also up 18% in about a month. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.9% in the last thirty days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, BasicNet managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 17% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.56 also suggests market apprehension.

We know that BasicNet has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for BasicNet the TSR over the last 5 years was 147%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

BasicNet provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 20% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how BasicNet scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

