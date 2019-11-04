If You Had Bought BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 190%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) share price is 190% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 6.0%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

BATM Advanced Communications became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on BATM Advanced Communications's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

BATM Advanced Communications shareholders are up 6.6% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 22% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

