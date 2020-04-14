If You Had Bought Besqab (STO:BESQ) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Besqab AB (publ) (STO:BESQ) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 46% in three years, versus a market return of about 7.5%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 18% in the same period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Besqab saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 25% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 19% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

OM:BESQ Past and Future Earnings April 14th 2020 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Besqab the TSR over the last 3 years was -39%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Besqab has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Besqab better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Besqab (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

