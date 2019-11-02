If You Had Bought BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 414%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares for the last five years, while they gained 414%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week the share price is up 3.5%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, BioTelemetry became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the BioTelemetry share price has gained 160% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 39% per year. That makes EPS very close to the 38% share price growth, each year, over the same period. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, BioTelemetry shareholders lost 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 39% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on BioTelemetry you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

