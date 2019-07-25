If You Had Bought Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 60% Loss, Today

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) share price managed to fall 60% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days.

See our latest analysis for Blackbird

Given that Blackbird didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Blackbird grew its revenue at 3.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 17% per year, in that time. We want to see an acceleration of revenue growth (or profits) before showing much interest in this one. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:BIRD Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Blackbird's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Blackbird shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 17% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Blackbird by clicking this link.

Blackbird is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.