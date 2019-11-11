If You Had Bought BPER Banca (BIT:BPE) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the BPER Banca S.p.A. (BIT:BPE) share price is 21% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 16% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 0.9% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year BPER Banca grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 47%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 21% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about BPER Banca as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 3.58.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that BPER Banca has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, BPER Banca's TSR for the last year was 25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BPER Banca shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at BPER Banca's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

