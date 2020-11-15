If You Had Bought Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 139% Gain Today

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Like an eagle, the share price soared 139% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Broadwind wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Broadwind saw its revenue grow by 33%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 139%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Broadwind has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 139% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Broadwind that you should be aware of.

