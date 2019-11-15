If You Had Bought Carraro (BIT:CARR) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 38% Gain Today

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Carraro S.p.A. (BIT:CARR) shareholders have seen the share price rise 38% over three years, well in excess of the market return (21%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 0.9% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Carraro became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Carraro's TSR for the last 3 years was 77%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Carraro shareholders gained a total return of 0.9% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 5.8% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Before forming an opinion on Carraro you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

