If You Had Bought CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned71% Returns

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) share price is 71% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 30% in the last three years.

CentralNic Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year CentralNic Group saw its revenue grow by 89%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 71% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate CentralNic Group in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CentralNic Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 71% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5.4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CentralNic Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CentralNic Group you should know about.

