If You Had Bought China Golden Classic Group (HKG:8281) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 50% Loss, Today

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term China Golden Classic Group Limited (HKG:8281) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 50% drop in the share price over that period. And over the last year the share price fell 34%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 14% in the same period.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, China Golden Classic Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 7.6% each year. The share price decline of 21% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on China Golden Classic Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for China Golden Classic Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 34%. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 21% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Golden Classic Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for China Golden Classic Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

