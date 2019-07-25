If You Had Bought Christian Berner Tech Trade (STO:CBTT B) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 31%

While Christian Berner Tech Trade AB (publ) (STO:CBTT B) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 31% in three years isn't amazing.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Christian Berner Tech Trade was able to grow its EPS at 24% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 9.3% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 11.26 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

We know that Christian Berner Tech Trade has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Christian Berner Tech Trade, it has a TSR of 41% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Christian Berner Tech Trade's total shareholder return last year was 34%. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 12%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Christian Berner Tech Trade on your watchlist. Is Christian Berner Tech Trade cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

