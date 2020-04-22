If You Had Bought CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 150%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) share price has soared 150% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! In more good news, the share price has risen -1.4% in thirty days. Also impressive, the stock is up 68% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, CMC Markets actually shrank its EPS by 21%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.0% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately CMC Markets's fell 3.6% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling CMC Markets stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of CMC Markets, it has a TSR of 157% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CMC Markets rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 157% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 24% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CMC Markets better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CMC Markets (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

