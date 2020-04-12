If You Had Bought CompX International (NYSEMKT:CIX) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 23%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But CompX International Inc. (NYSEMKT:CIX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 23% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 1.3% in that time.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, CompX International managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4.3% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.68 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for CompX International the TSR over the last 5 years was 34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CompX International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.8% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 6.0% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CompX International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CompX International you should know about.

