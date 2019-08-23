If You Had Bought Connected IO (ASX:CIO) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 94% Loss, Today

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Connected IO Limited (ASX:CIO) share price has gained some 100% in the last three months. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 94% in that time. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

Connected IO isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Connected IO grew its revenue at 60% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 44% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

We've already covered Connected IO's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Connected IO's TSR, at -94% is higher than its share price return of -94%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Connected IO shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 43% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you would like to research Connected IO in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

