If You Had Bought Core Molding Technologies (NYSEMKT:CMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 64% Loss, Today

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CMT) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 64% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 55% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Core Molding Technologies saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Core Molding Technologies's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While the broader market lost about 0.05% in the twelve months, Core Molding Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 55%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 15% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Core Molding Technologies by clicking this link.

