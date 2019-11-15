If You Had Bought Daido Group (HKG:544) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 72% Loss, Today

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Daido Group Limited (HKG:544) share price has gained 28% in the last three months. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 72%. So it sure is nice to see a big of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

Daido Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Daido Group grew revenue at 1.6% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 35%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below

We're pleased to report that Daido Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.7% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 20% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

