If You Had Bought Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 159% Gain Today

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) share price has flown 159% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In the last week the share price is up 3.7%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Delek US Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:DK Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Delek US Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Delek US Holdings, it has a TSR of 180% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Delek US Holdings shareholders are up 7.9% for the year (even including dividends) . But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7.2% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. Before spending more time on Delek US Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

