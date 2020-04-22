If You Had Bought Doxa (STO:DOXA) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Doxa AB (publ) (STO:DOXA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 22% over a half decade. The share price has dropped 26% in three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 19% in the same period.

Because Doxa made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Doxa saw its revenue increase by 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. The share price drop of 4.8% per year over five years would be considered let down. So you might argue the Doxa should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Doxa's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Doxa hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -11% exceeds its share price return of -22%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.3% in the twelve months, Doxa shareholders did even worse, losing 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Doxa better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Doxa (including 1 which is makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

