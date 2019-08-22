If You Had Bought Dunxin Financial Holdings (NYSEMKT:DXF) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEMKT:DXF) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 73% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Dunxin Financial Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Dunxin Financial Holdings had to report a 93% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 73% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

AMEX:DXF Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While Dunxin Financial Holdings shareholders are down 73% for the year, the market itself is up 2.4%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Is Dunxin Financial Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

