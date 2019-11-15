If You Had Bought E. Bon Holdings (HKG:599) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of E. Bon Holdings Limited (HKG:599) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 63% drop in the share price over that period. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Check out our latest analysis for E. Bon Holdings

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

E. Bon Holdings saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 42% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 28% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:599 Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for E. Bon Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was -56%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

E. Bon Holdings shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 1.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7.0% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at E. Bon Holdings's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.