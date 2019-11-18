If You Had Bought E.I.D.- Parry (India) (NSE:EIDPARRY) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited (NSE:EIDPARRY) share price has gained 26% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 22% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, E.I.D.- Parry (India) moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

The modest 1.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 3.0% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching E.I.D.- Parry (India) more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of E.I.D.- Parry (India), it has a TSR of -19% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

E.I.D.- Parry (India) shareholders are down 12% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on E.I.D.- Parry (India) it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

