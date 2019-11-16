If You Had Bought Efecte Oy (HEL:EFECTE) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 11%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Efecte Oy (HEL:EFECTE) share price is up 11% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 6.2% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Efecte Oy for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Given that Efecte Oy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Efecte Oy saw its revenue grow by 14%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 11%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

In the last year the market returned about 11%, and Efecte Oy generated a TSR of 11% for its shareholders. And the stock has been on a nice little run lately, with the price climbing 7.5% higher in 90 days. It could be that word is spreading about its positive business attributes. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

