If You Had Bought Empower Clinics (CNSX:CBDT) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Empower Clinics Inc. (CNSX:CBDT) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 76% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Empower Clinics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 47% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We don't think Empower Clinics's revenue of US$1,220,628 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Empower Clinics will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Empower Clinics investors might realise.

Empower Clinics had liabilities exceeding cash by US$4.6m when it last reported in June 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -76% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Empower Clinics's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Empower Clinics's cash levels have changed over time.

CNSX:CBDT Historical Debt, November 3rd 2019

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While Empower Clinics shareholders are down 76% for the year, the market itself is up 8.4%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research Empower Clinics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.