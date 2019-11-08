If You Had Bought Energiedienst Holding (VTX:EDHN) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 23% Gain Today

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. Notably, the Energiedienst Holding AG (VTX:EDHN) share price has gained 23% in three years, which is better than the average market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 3.0% in the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Energiedienst Holding actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 19% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue drop of 1.5% is as underwhelming as some politicians. What's clear is that historic earnings and revenue aren't matching up with the share price action, very well. So you might have to dig deeper to get a grasp of the situation

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Energiedienst Holding's TSR for the last 3 years was 36%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Energiedienst Holding shareholders gained a total return of 5.6% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3.3% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. Before forming an opinion on Energiedienst Holding you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

