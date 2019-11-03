If You Had Bought Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 27% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Energizer Holdings reported an EPS drop of 91% for the last year. The share price fall of 27% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult. With a P/E ratio of 239.58, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ENR Past and Future Earnings, November 3rd 2019

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Energizer Holdings's TSR for the last year was -25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Energizer Holdings shareholders took a loss of 25% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 14%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 1.0% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

