If You Had Bought Evolve Education Group (NZSE:EVO) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today

It is a pleasure to report that the Evolve Education Group Limited (NZSE:EVO) is up 68% in the last quarter. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 82% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Evolve Education Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Extraordinary items contributed to this situation. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Evolve Education Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Evolve Education Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Evolve Education Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 80%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Evolve Education Group shares, which cost holders 59%, while the market was up about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 41% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

