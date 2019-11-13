If You Had Bought Firstwave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 65% Loss, Today

It's nice to see the Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) share price up 20% in a week. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Tragically, the share price declined 65% in that time. So it's good to see it climbing back up. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Firstwave Cloud Technology isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Firstwave Cloud Technology grew revenue at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 30% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ASX:FCT Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Firstwave Cloud Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Firstwave Cloud Technology shareholders are down 7.7% for the year, but the broader market is up 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 30% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

